Left Menu

Pope says hopes of Myanmar people cannot be 'suffocated by violence'

Pope Francis said on Wednesday the hopes of the people of Myanmar cannot be "suffocated by violence" and again called for the release of political prisoners. At least 30 people have been killed since a coup on Feb. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:25 IST
Pope says hopes of Myanmar people cannot be 'suffocated by violence'

Pope Francis said on Wednesday the hopes of the people of Myanmar cannot be "suffocated by violence" and again called for the release of political prisoners.

At least 30 people have been killed since a coup on Feb. 1. The pope visited Myanmar in 2017. Francis, speaking at the end of his general audience, appealed directly to Myanmar's military authorities "so that dialogue prevails over repression and harmony over discord".

He also appealed to the international community "to see to it that the hopes of the people of Myanmar are not suffocated by violence". Young people in the country, he said, deserved a future "where hate and injustice give way to encounter and reconciliation".

Francis repeated an appeal he first made last month, asking the country's military leaders to made a concrete gesture of reconciliation by releasing political prisoners. Elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi is among those detained. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo to feature in Apple anthology series 'Roar'

Apple TV Plus has green lit a new anthology series which will feature a star-studded cast of Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo Allison Brie and Merritt Wever.Titled Roar, the show is a collection of darkly comic feminist fables. It has been crea...

Rwanda receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Rwanda on Wednesday received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX initiative, with shots set to begin on Friday for the most vulnerable citizens in the country of 12 million people.Rwanda received 240,000 doses of the ...

India, Norway to work together in marine spatial planning

India and Norway will work jointly in the area of marine spatial planning for the next five years, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Wednesday. They have identified Lakshadweep and Puducherry as pilot sites for the project.The first pr...

Belgian soccer club Bruges plans stock market listing

Belgian soccer club Bruges Club Brugge NV is planning an initial public offering IPO on the Brussels stock market, it said on Wednesday, in the first such move by a Belgian club. The club has filed an intention to float, signalling the laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021