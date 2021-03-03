Cabinet approves signing of MoU with Fiji on agriculture cooperation

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:09 IST
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Fiji for cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

The MoU between India and Fiji provides for cooperation in the following areas:

Exchange of research personnel, scientific experts, specialists, and technical trainees;

Enhancement and transfer of technology;

Development of infrastructure for agriculture development;

Development of human resources through training of officers and farmers by conducting seminars and workshops;

Promotion of joint ventures between private sectors of both countries;

Promotion of investment in marketing and value addition/downstream processing of agricultural commodities;

Promote capacity development in all areas of agriculture;

Promotion of direct trade of agriculture products through market access;

Joint planning and development of research proposals and execution of research projects and programmes;

Establishment of Indo - Fiji Working Group for dealing phytosanitary issues, and any other form of cooperation which will be mutually agreed by the Parties.

This MoU will come into effect on the date of its signing and will remain in force for a period of 5(five) years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

