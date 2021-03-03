Left Menu

Cabinet apprises of MoU signing with France on renewable energy cooperation

The objective of the MoU is to establish the basis for the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:11 IST
Cabinet apprises of MoU signing with France on renewable energy cooperation
This MoU will help in the development of technological know-how in the field of Renewable Energy and thereby aid the process of attaining the ambitious target of 450 GW of installed Renewable Energy capacity by 2030. Image Credit: Flickr

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the French Republic in the field of renewable energy cooperation. The MoU was signed in January 2021.

The objective of the MoU is to establish the basis for the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity. It covers technologies relating to solar, wind, hydrogen and biomass energy.

The MoU entails:

· exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel;

· exchange of scientific and technological information and data;

· organization of workshops and seminars; transfer of equipment, know-how and technology;

· development of joint research and technological projects.

This MoU will help in the development of technological know-how in the field of Renewable Energy and thereby aid the process of attaining the ambitious target of 450 GW of installed Renewable Energy capacity by 2030.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US will engage China from position of strength: Blinken will say in foreign policy speech

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first major foreign policy speech on Wednesday would describe the US relationship with China as the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century and say that Washington will engage Beijing from a po...

N.Ireland's position 'rock solid' in UK, says Johnson, promising to fix post-Brexit trade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain would leave nothing off the table in talks with the European Union to improve post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, saying the provinces position in the United Kingdom was rock solid...

Mozilla, Internet Society flag concerns over new social media rules

Mozilla and the US-based Internet Society have expressed concerns over the new IT rules for social media platforms, saying the rules could harm end-to-end encryption, substantially increase surveillance, promote automated filtering and prom...

Closure of 1.5 mn schools due to COVID-19 impacted 247 mn children in India: UNICEF study

Closure of 1.5 million schools due to coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdowns in 2020 impacted 247 million children enrolled in elementary and secondary schools in India, a UNICEF report has found.Globally, schools for more than 16...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021