Cabinet apprises of MoU signing with France on renewable energy cooperation

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the French Republic in the field of renewable energy cooperation. The MoU was signed in January 2021.

The objective of the MoU is to establish the basis for the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity. It covers technologies relating to solar, wind, hydrogen and biomass energy.

The MoU entails:

· exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel;

· exchange of scientific and technological information and data;

· organization of workshops and seminars; transfer of equipment, know-how and technology;

· development of joint research and technological projects.

This MoU will help in the development of technological know-how in the field of Renewable Energy and thereby aid the process of attaining the ambitious target of 450 GW of installed Renewable Energy capacity by 2030.

(With Inputs from PIB)