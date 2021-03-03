Rain, snow likely in western Himalayan region March 5 onwards

A new western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalaya region from march 5 night onwards, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. "A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 5th March and adjoining plains of Northwest India from the night of 6th March," the IMD said.

The weather department said, under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan Region during March 6 and 7. Isolated light rain or drizzle is likely over Punjab on March 6 and 7 and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on March 7. "Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on March 6 and 7 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 7. Thunderstorm with lightning and hail very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 6 and 7," it said.

Advertisement

Thunderstorm with lightning and hail is very likely at isolated places over Punjab and north Haryana and Chandigarh and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh on March 7. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and isolated to scattered rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya with thunderstorm and lightning from March 3 to March 6, the IMD added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)