UK government will ensure no charges on agrifoods for Northern Ireland, says minister

British Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Wednesday the government intended to ensure there was no charging regime required for agrifoods being brought into ports in the British-governed province. that it is our intention that no charging regime is required for agrifoods." He said he would set out details later. He also said further guidance would be provided on parcel movements from Britain to Northern Ireland.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

British Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Wednesday the government intended to ensure there was no charging regime required for agrifoods being brought into ports in the British-governed province. Asked what the government was doing to prevent the potential imposition of charges on agricultural goods and food being brought into ports in Northern Ireland, he told parliament: "I can confirm today ... that it is our intention that no charging regime is required for agrifoods." He said he would set out details later.

He also said further guidance would be provided on parcel movements from Britain to Northern Ireland.

