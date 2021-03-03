Left Menu

Fire breaks out at godown in Pune's Bibvewadi

A fire broke out at a godown in Bibvewadi area of Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:38 IST
Fire breaks out a godown in Pune's Bibvewadi area (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a godown in Bibvewadi area of Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday. As per the fire department, they received a call regarding the fire at around 3 pm.

Later, six fire tender reached the spot to douse the fire. The fire is under control and cooling process is underway, the officials said. However, the cause of the fire is unknown.

No casualty or injury has reported so far. More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

