Left Menu

CAS arrives at Colombo on invitation from Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force

As part of his visit, the CAS will attend the inaugural ceremony on 03 Mar 21, during which a Flypast and Aerobatic Display is scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:57 IST
CAS arrives at Colombo on invitation from Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force
During the course of the two-day visit, CAS is scheduled to interact with various dignitaries and the heads of Services of the Armed Forces of Sri Lanka. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff arrived at Colombo today on an invitation from Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF). SLAF is celebrating its 70th anniversary on 02 Mar 21 and presentation of the President's Colours to two of its Units on 05 Mar 21.

As part of his visit, the CAS will attend the inaugural ceremony on 03 Mar 21, during which a Flypast and Aerobatic Display is scheduled. The air show at Galle Face Colombo will see participation by an IAF contingent comprising of Suryakiran & Sarang Aerobatic Display Teams and Tejas LCA. The IAF contingent arrived in Colombo on 27 Feb 21. The flypast will be significant and reminiscent of the IAF's Suryakiran Display Team performance at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of SLAF, two decades ago.

During the course of the two-day visit, CAS is scheduled to interact with various dignitaries and the heads of Services of the Armed Forces of Sri Lanka. IAF and SLAF have had consistent cooperative exchanges over the years and interact regularly through Headquarter level Air Staff talks to share valuable experiences in the fields of the ground and flying training, professional military education, HADR & operational best practices. Recent years have also seen the two Air Forces increase inter-personnel engagements through exchange visits of serving personnel and families to both countries.

The presence of the CAS during the inaugural day of the Air Show reinforces the strength of IAF-SLAF ties. The visit will further strengthen the existing cooperative process and open up newer avenues of mutual interest.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal to send proposal to Centre for dereservation of some reserve forests: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that a proposal will be sent to the Centre for de reservation of some forests at foothill areas for implementing development projects.Many reserve forests at foothill areas were...

Sweden registers 6,179 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths on Wednesday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 6,179 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 82 new deaths, taking the total to 12,964. Th...

US will engage China from position of strength: Blinken will say in foreign policy speech

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first major foreign policy speech on Wednesday would describe the US relationship with China as the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century and say that Washington will engage Beijing from a po...

N.Ireland's position 'rock solid' in UK, says Johnson, promising to fix post-Brexit trade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain would leave nothing off the table in talks with the European Union to improve post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, saying the provinces position in the United Kingdom was rock solid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021