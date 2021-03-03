Piyush Goyal flags off Kotdwar-Delhi Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special train

The Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal flagged off Kotdwar-Delhi Junction-Kotdwar Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special train through video conferencing today along with Union Education Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and other dignitaries present at the event site.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Minister Shri Piyush Goyal expressed his gratitude to the hard-working railway employees who served the country during the pandemic by supplying medicines, coal and other necessary essential items. He informed that Kotdwar-Delhi route electrification is almost complete, only a 15 km stretch is pending which is expected to be completed by this month. After this, trains on electric traction will ply from Kotdwar to Delhi. It will also save the environment. Going forward all the trains will run on electric traction in the entire Uttarakhand. This will ensure net-zero carbon emission and protection of the environment in the State.

Advertisement

He also informed that railway projects in Uttarakhand are progressing well. Rs. 4432 cr has been allocated for railway projects in the budget 2021-22 which is almost 23 times the average budget of 2009-14 for the state. The three new lines projects are underway in Uttarakhand, the work of the railway line between Rishikesh and Karn Prayag is progressing swiftly. Station development of Dehradun is planned at the cost of Rs. 212 cr. Hon'ble Prime Minister's attention on Uttarakhand is the driving force behind the development that is sweeping Uttarakhand.

The train will connect Kotdwar with National Capital & bring socio-economic development to the region. Pilgrims visiting the Siddhabali temple shall be benefitted from improved connectivity.

(With Inputs from PIB)