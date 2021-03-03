Rajnath Singh receives interim dividend of Rs 92.56 crore from MDL
With this, MDL has paid a total dividend of Rs 138.73 crore to the Government of India during FY 2020-21 including a final dividend of Rs 46.17 crore for FY 2019-20.
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh received an interim dividend cheque of Rs 92.56 crore for Financial Year (FY) 2020-21 from Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in New Delhi on March 03, 2021. Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), MDL Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad (Retd) handed over the cheque to the Raksha Mantri in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar.
With this, MDL has paid a total dividend of Rs 138.73 crore to the Government of India during FY 2020-21 including a final dividend of Rs 46.17 crore for FY 2019-20. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 109.11 crore @ 54.10 per cent of equity capital for FY 2020-21, Government share being 84.83 per cent.
The CMD also briefed Shri Rajnath Singh about the delivery of the 3rd Scorpene submarine Karanj, due for commissioning on March 10, 2021, and commencement of sea trials of the first ship Visakhapatnam of Project P-15B which is due for delivery later this year.
(With Inputs from PIB)
