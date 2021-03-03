Mumbai: IT officials leave Anurag Kashyap's residence after conducting raid
Income Tax officials have left the residence of film director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai after conducting a raid on Wednesday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:40 IST
Income Tax officials have left the residence of film director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai after conducting a raid on Wednesday. Earlier today, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap, film producer Vikas Bahl and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai, sources said.
Offices and residences of Kashyap, Bahl and Pannu were searched in the raids, sources in the Income Tax Department added. More details are awaited. (ANI)
