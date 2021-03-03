Left Menu

Govt allows Zonal Railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at stations amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday gave a permission to Zonal Railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at railway stations keeping in view the COVID-19 conditions and protocols issued by the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday gave a permission to Zonal Railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at railway stations keeping in view the COVID-19 conditions and protocols issued by the government. "Considering the convenience of passengers, Railways has decided to allow operation of retiring room at stations subject to fulfilment of protocols issued by the government. These conveniences were discontinued post announcement of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus," read a statement by the Ministry.

The Railway Board has already allowed operations of retiring rooms, Rail Yatri Niwas and hotels managed by IRCTC, the statement added. Several special express and passenger trains services have been introduced in a phased manner across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

