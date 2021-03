BRIEF-EXCLUSIVE-GM Says​ Not Taken Downtime Or Reduced Shifts At Any Of Truck Plants Due To Semiconductor Shortage

* EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL MOTORS SAYS​ HAS NOT TAKEN DOWNTIME OR REDUCED SHIFTS AT ANY OF TRUCK PLANTS DUE TO SEMICONDUCTOR SHORTAGE: SPOKESPERSON

* EXCLUSIVE-GM SAYS GRAVATAI PLANT IN BRAZIL WILL TAKE DOWNTIME IN APRIL AND MAY * EXCLUSIVE-GM SAYS EXTENDING DOWNTIME AT SAN LUIS POTOSI THROUGH END OF MARCH, AND AT FAIRFAX AND CAMI TO AT LEAST MID-APRIL

* EXCLUSIVE-GM SAYS COMPANY CONTEMPLATED THE DOWNTIME AT THE PLANTS WHEN 2021 OUTLOOK WAS DISCUSSED LAST MONTH * EXCLUSIVE-GM SAYS CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH SUPPLY BASE TO FIND SOLUTIONS FOR SUPPLIERS’ SEMICONDUCTOR REQUIREMENTS Source text: https://bit.ly/2OjAEjD

