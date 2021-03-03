Left Menu

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 92.56 crore dividend from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Union Defence Ministry on Wednesday received an interim dividend cheque of Rs 92.56 crore for the financial year 2020-21 from Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in New Delhi on March 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Ministry on Wednesday received an interim dividend cheque of Rs 92.56 crore for the financial year 2020-21 from Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in New Delhi on March 3. "With this, the MDL has paid a total dividend of Rs 138.73 crore to the Indian government during the financial year 2020-21, including a final dividend of Rs 46.17 crore for the financial year 2019-20," informed an official statement.

MDL Chairman and Managing Director Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad handed over the cheque to the Defence Minister in the presence of Defence Production Secretary Raj Kumar. "The company declared the interim dividend of Rs 109.11 crore at 54.10 per cent of equity capital for the financial year 2020-21, the government's share being 84.83 per cent," the statement further said.

Prasad also briefed Rajnath Singh about the delivery of the third Scorpene submarine Karanj, due for commissioning on March 10. (ANI)

