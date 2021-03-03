Governments refuse to learn from natural disasters: Uttarakhand LoP Hridayesh

Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh on Wednesday accused successive state governments of not learning lessons from natural calamities saying the system continues to look helpless when disaster strikes.

''Our system was helpless at the time of Kedarnath disaster and it was as helpless during the recent calamity at Tapovan,'' Hridayesh said during a debate in the state Assembly on relief distribution after natural disasters.

Advertisement

Underlining the need for better preparedness on part of the government of a disaster-prone state like Uttarakhand to deal with natural calamities, Hridayesh said an early warning system must be developed to minimise loss of life and property in disasters.

Warning that cloudbursts, landslides and glacial bursts could happen in future too, she said it is time to do some serious thinking and evolve an early warning mechanism by taking the opinion of experts.

Compensation and rehabilitation norms also need to be improved, she said.

Questioning the way relief and rescue operations were carried out in Tapovan, Congress member Karan Mahra said if oxygen could be taken on time inside the tunnel from where bodies were pulled out recently several lives could have been saved.

Speaking on behalf of the state government during the debate, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik said a team of experts headed by the Disaster Management Secretary has been constituted to study the glaciers and submit its report to the government in view of the state's vulnerability to natural disasters.

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country which is working along with IIT-Roorkee on developing an early warning system on earthquakes. One Doppler radar has been installed and another is in the pipeline that will help in times of floods, landslides and cloudbursts, he said.

Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology is keeping an eye on the Gangotri glacier, Kaushik said adding that 395 disaster prone villages have been identified which will be relocated in a phased manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)