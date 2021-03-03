Left Menu

Meghalaya govt announces Rs 2.5 lakh for two Padma Shri awardees

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@15thFinCom)

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday announced Rs 2.5 lakh each to two farmers of the state who were awarded Padma Shri Awards recently.

''In recognition of their achievements and their valued contributions to the state, in particular, to the farming community, Rs 2.5 lakhs is awarded to Meghalaya's #PadmaShri awardees - Sh Nanandro B Marak & Smti Trinity Saioo from the CM's Special Grant,'' Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted.

Trinity Saioo is a progressive farmer who led hundreds of farmers in Jaitia Hills of Meghalaya to cultivate and boost the popularity of indigenous high curcumin Lakadong variety of turmeric and was recently conferred with the Padma Shri for her distinguished service.

As for 61 year-old Nanandro Sangma, he has raised about 3,400 trees of the black pepper in his home garden which spreads across five hectares that he inherited from his in- laws in the 1980s.

Both the farmers are respected for the leadership role they play in their fields and have also helped their family, neighbours and friends with their experiences earning extra income from progressive farming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

