Left Menu

Indigenous people sue retailer Casino over Amazon destruction

Indigenous peoples from Brazil and Colombia sued retailer Casino in a French court on Wednesday over the selling of beef linked to land grabbing and deforestation in the Amazon, campaigners involved in the lawsuit said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:40 IST
Indigenous people sue retailer Casino over Amazon destruction
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Indigenous peoples from Brazil and Colombia sued retailer Casino in a French court on Wednesday over the selling of beef linked to land grabbing and deforestation in the Amazon, campaigners involved in the lawsuit said. It is the first time a French supermarket chain has been taken to court over deforestation and the loss of land and livelihood under a 2017 law in France that demands its companies avoid human rights and environmental violations in their supply chains.

Casino declined to comment on the lawsuit. Casino controls Brazil's largest food retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA), which itself owns Colombian retailer Almacenes Exito. Brazil is Casino's second largest market after France.

The lawsuit alleges that Casino regularly bought beef from three slaughterhouses owned by a major Brazilian meatpacker. Those slaughterhouses sourced cattle from nearly 600 suppliers responsible for at least 50,000 hectares -- an area five times the size of Paris -- of deforestation between 2008 and 2020, according to the lawsuit.

The Amazon plays a vital role in regulating the Earth's climate by absorbing carbon dioxide, one of the main greenhouse gases responsible for global warming. An area of the Amazon rainforest the size of Israel was felled last year, campaign groups say. Cattle ranching is a big driver of habitat loss, as population growth and the expanding middle classes of developing nations fuel the consumption of meat and dairy.

In Colombia, cattle ranching and mining were threatening the future of indigenous communities, said Fany Kuiru Castro of the Ultoto people. Companies are under growing pressure from national legislation and campaigners to protect the Amazon.

French bank BNP Paribas in February pledged to only finance companies producing beef or soybeans in Latin America that adopt a strategy of zero deforestation by 2025. In January, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Dutch lender ING announced they were to stop financing the trade in crude oil from Ecuador. Indigenous leaders said the banks' money made them complicit in the destruction of rainforest by Ecuador's oil industry.

Plaintiffs to the lawsuit include French and U.S. campaign groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks start off mostly lower on Wall Street, yields rise

Stocks were mostly lower in early trading as another tick up in bond yields gave investors pause. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Bidens stimulus packag...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm DEL67 LD VACCINE Govt allows 24x7 COVID vaccination Indigenous Covaxins phase three trial results show 81 percent efficacy New Delhi The government on Wednesday said it has permitted round-the-clock COVI...

ECI directs petrol pumps to remove hoardings carrying photograps of PM within 72 hours: official.

ECI directs petrol pumps to remove hoardings carrying photograps of PM within 72 hours official....

Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7 fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified, a study by scientists in the journal Nature Climate Change said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021