Left Menu

Govt trying to harass farmers, supporters: SKM on I-T raids

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:42 IST
Govt trying to harass farmers, supporters: SKM on I-T raids
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemned the income-tax raids on premises of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and others on Wednesday, claiming that the Centre was trying to ''harass'' supporters of the agitation against farm laws.

The searches are part of an investigation against production house Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena.

The raids by the Income Tax Department were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune in the morning and were continuing till evening.

In a statement, the SKM acknowledged the ''fearless support'' by many international and national celebrities, and well-known individuals who had been lending support to the farmers' movement against the contentious agriculture laws.

''Instead of fulfilling the farmers' legitimate demands, the government is seeking ways to harass and attack farmers and their supporters,'' the SKM, an umbrella organisation of many farmer unions, said.

The IT raids unleashed on Taapsee Pannu and others ''are part of this desperate attempt by the government'', it said, condemning the searches.

Both Kashyap and Pannu, who worked together in the 2018 film ''Manmarziyaan'' and are now collaborating in the upcoming film ''Dobaara'', are known to be outspoken about their views on a range of issues, including the farmers' protest against the three agri laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three border points into Delhi since November 26 demanding a repeal of three farm laws. PTI MG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj: Bundi judge sentences fmr DC, Tata Projects officials to jail for 'shoddy' sewerage work

A civil court in Bundi has sentenced the former district collector, two officials of Tata Projects and seven others to three months in jail and ordered seizure of their properties over shoddy sewerage project. The agency carried out the wor...

Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base

A U.S. contractor died Wednesday when at least 10 rockets slammed into an air base housing U.S. and other coalition troops in western Iraq, the Pentagon said. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the contractor suffered a cardiac episode w...

Stocks start off mostly lower on Wall Street, yields rise

Stocks were mostly lower in early trading as another tick up in bond yields gave investors pause. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Bidens stimulus packag...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm DEL67 LD VACCINE Govt allows 24x7 COVID vaccination Indigenous Covaxins phase three trial results show 81 percent efficacy New Delhi The government on Wednesday said it has permitted round-the-clock COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021