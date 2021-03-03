Israel finds ship behind oil spill off its coast, ministry says

Israel has located the ship responsible for an oil spill that blackened its beaches with tar last month, the environment ministry said on Wednesday, without giving details.

The country's investigation has focused on an unidentified ship that passed about 50 km (30 miles) off the coast on Feb. 11 as the likely source of what environmentalist groups are calling an ecological disaster that could take years to clean up.

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel will give more details about the ship later on Wednesday, his ministry said.

