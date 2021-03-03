Left Menu

Britain extends waivers on agrifoods transit to N.Ireland

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:52 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain will extend a grace period for checks on live animals or animal or plant product until Oct. 1, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Wednesday, setting out plans to try to ease post-Brexit trade to the province.

"For supermarkets and their suppliers, as part of the operational plan the UK committed to at the UK-EU Joint Committee on 24 February, the current Scheme for Temporary Agri-food Movements to Northern Ireland (STAMNI) will continue until 1 October," he said in a written statement.

"Certification requirements will then be introduced in phases alongside the roll out of the Digital Assistance Scheme."

