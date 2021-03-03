Left Menu

Some people don't want JNU to progress as they don't want association with NTA: JNU VC

The Jawaharlal Nehru University' Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said some people don't want JNU to progress as they don't want any association with National Testing Agency (NTA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:21 IST
Some people don't want JNU to progress as they don't want association with NTA: JNU VC
Jawaharlal Nehru University' Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University' Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said some people don't want JNU to progress as they don't want any association with National Testing Agency (NTA). "Some people don't want JNU to progress as they don't want any association with National Testing Agency. As part of the National Education Policy, most entrance exams will be conducted by NTA. I fail to understand their logic in opposing the move," said Kumar while speaking to ANI.

Kumar further said that NTA has made the admission process transparent and accessible for students. "Few JNU faculty members have been spreading distorted facts in media, speaking against our admission process. It's important to clarify. After NTA took responsibility for entrance exams, the process has become transparent and accessible for students," said JNU VC.

Established in November 2017, National Testing Agency (NTA) is a government agency that has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls returned to families, violence erupts

Police fired tear gas and soldiers shot their guns into the air in northwest Nigeria as violence broke out amid the return of 279 kidnapped schoolgirls to their families on Wednesday, a day after their release, according to two Reuters witn...

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jayalalithaa's "golden rule"

Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday announced she will stay away from politics, but would pray for the golden rule of the late party supremo Jayalalithaa.In a sort of u-turn from he...

UP: Court sends 30-yr-old woman to jail for obscene acts at public place

A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old woman to two days in jail for indulging in obscene acts at a public place.Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Prashant Kumar Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the woman booked ...

Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office

Besieged by sexual harassment allegations, a somber New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologised Wednesday, saying he learned an important lesson about his own behavior around women, but he said he intended to remain in office.I now understand tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021