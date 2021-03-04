Cuomo apologizes again in wake of sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday apologized again after accusations emerged that he sexually harassed young women, saying he will fully cooperate with a review into the allegations by the state's attorney general.

"I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it," Cuomo told a news conference. "I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it.

