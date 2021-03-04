Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in JeddahReuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 09:44 IST
Yemen's Houthi forces fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman said in a Twitter post on Thursday.
There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.
Aramco's oil production and export facilities are mostly in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, more than 1,000 km across the country from Jeddah.
