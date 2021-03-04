Left Menu

New Zealand’s economic recovery reflected in Govt’s books

The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 04-03-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 09:59 IST
New Zealand’s economic recovery reflected in Govt’s books
“This result reflects the continued strength of the current economic conditions. The improved revenue will be considered for the upcoming 2021 Budget Economic and Fiscal Update,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

New Zealand's economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government's books, which are in better shape than expected.

The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU).

The operating balance before the gains and losses (OBEGAL) deficit at $4.4 billion was $2.9 billion better than forecast in the HYEFU. Tax revenue was $53.6 billion, $1.8 billion above the HYEFU forecast.

"This result reflects the continued strength of the current economic conditions. The improved revenue will be considered for the upcoming 2021 Budget Economic and Fiscal Update," Grant Robertson said.

Core Crown expenses were $60.9 billion, $0.5 billion below forecast.

Net core Crown debt was 31.3% of GDP, $3.1 billion less than forecast.

"Our careful management of the Government accounts has meant we are in a good position to respond financially to alert level rises such as those we are currently experiencing.

"We are taking a balanced approach to managing the economy and keeping New Zealanders safe from COVID-19 and we will continue that approach.

"It's important to this Government to protect our people and rightly share the financial burden with employers while we also provide support to those who need it the most," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on Thursday announced she is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared her picture cradling the baby bump. Baby S...

Taj Mahal in Agra vacated after bomb call, which later turned out to be hoax: Officials.

Taj Mahal in Agra vacated after bomb call, which later turned out to be hoax Officials....

Coal India's second interim dividend likely to be Rs 4-5 per share

State-owned Coal Indias second interim dividend could be in the range of Rs 4-5 per share as it is working to match the previous years total dividend amid an outstanding of Rs 25,000 crore, coupled with sluggish demand, sources said on Thur...

Odisha's coastline to emerge epicentre of India's development: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that Odishas long coastline is going to be the epicentre for the development of India. The government-led initiatives in the petroleum and steel sectors will p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021