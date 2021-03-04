Left Menu

Violence erupts after singer praised JJP MLA during event in Haryana's Jind, 7 hospitalised

A violence erupted between two groups here in Siwaha village on Wednesday over a folk singer allegedly "praising" Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Amarjeet Dhanda during an event, Haryana police said.

A visual from Civil hospital Jind where injured are receiving treatment. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A violence erupted between two groups here in Siwaha village on Wednesday over a folk singer allegedly "praising" Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Amarjeet Dhanda during an event, Haryana police said. As many as seven people have been injured in the violence and receiving treatment in a civil hospital at Jind.

"This is a case of rivalry between the two groups in the village. Four people from one group and three from the other are injured. They are receiving treatment here at a civil hospital. A panchayat was held earlier in the matter. There are allegations (over firing)," DSP Pushpa Khatri, Jind, Haryana told ANI. She further added that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Village Sarpanch Ved Pal said that the violence erupted during a function held in the village on February 27 where Dhanda had been invited to the village to join a religious 'bhandara'. "My family was attacked. On February 27, JJP MLA Amarjeet Dhanda was invited to a 'bhandara' where a singer praised him, but they (miscreants) did not like it and created a scene. My brother was also injured and he is admitted here," he said.

Sarpanch alleged that Sunil, Devi Lal, Dharambir, Sachin and Anoop alias Kala protested during the event when the singer praised the JJP MLA on February 27. However, the matter was resolved soon on that day. "On Wednesday, my brother Ashok along with two others were coming towards their village from neighbouring Pillu Kheda Mandi. But Sunil, Devi Lal, Dharambir, Sachin and Anoop were waiting for my brother and others on their way and later attacked them over the issue of singer praising the MLA," he said. (ANI)

