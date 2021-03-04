Left Menu

Texas power grid operator ERCOT fires CEO after deadly blackouts

The mid-February storm temporarily knocked out up to half the state's generating plants, triggering outages that killed dozens and pushed power prices to 10 times the normal rate. "ERCOT's decision to oust CEO Bill Magness signals accountability for the disaster that swept through our state two weeks ago," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement on Twitter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:02 IST
Texas power grid operator ERCOT fires CEO after deadly blackouts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Texas' power grid operator ousted chief executive Bill Magness on Wednesday, as the fallout continues from a deadly blackout last month that left residents without heat, power, or water for days.

His departure followed fierce criticism by state lawmakers of the handling of the crisis by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which has led one large electricity provider to seek bankruptcy and put several others near to it. The mid-February storm temporarily knocked out up to half the state's generating plants, triggering outages that killed dozens and pushed power prices to 10 times the normal rate.

"ERCOT's decision to oust CEO Bill Magness signals accountability for the disaster that swept through our state two weeks ago," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement on Twitter. "(This step) offers the opportunity for new leadership that can more efficiently prepare and direct our state's resources when dangerous weather strikes," he added.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who on Monday called for the heads of ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission to resign, also welcomed the move. The legislature now can begin "fixing what went wrong," Patrick said.

ERCOT said in a statement cited by multiple media organizations that its board had directed that Magness be given a 60 days' termination notice. The board would begin an immediate search for a new CEO. Brad Jones, former head of New York's power grid, is the leading candidate to replace Magness as ERCOT's CEO, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the board's thinking.

Magness was grilled for hours last week for leaving power prices at up to 450 times the usual rate after the threat to the state's grid had ended. Seven of ERCOT's 15 directors have resigned in the last week and the head of the state's Public Utility Commission, which supervised ERCOT, resigned on Monday.

The winter storm caused widespread blackouts across Texas, a state unaccustomed to extreme cold, knocking out power to more than 4 million people at its peak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian govt discusses tax on global IT companies - Vedomosti

Russias government is discussing a possible new tax on global IT firms that use Russian data to analyse user behaviour and offer contextual advertising, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Thursday. The funds gathered from the tax would be ...

G-23 leaders not being fair to Congress, says KTS Tulsi

Congress leader KTS Tulsi on Thursday said the behaviour of G-23 or the group of 23 dissenting leaders is the height of ingratitude and they are not being fair to the party. This comes after former Union minister and senior Congress leader ...

Biggest wealth fund puts Kirin on watch list over Myanmar link

The Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday it had put Japans Kirin Holdings on a watch list for possible exclusion from its 1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund over the beverage giants business ties to Myanmars military.Kirin on Feb. 5 sai...

Shiv Sena extends support to TMC in Bengal

After the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party SP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday extended its support to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, and said it would not contest assembly elections in Bengal.Hailing Banerjee as the real Bengal tigress, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021