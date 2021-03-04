Left Menu

China's second most populous province to scrap urban residency curbs

China's second most populous province of Shandong will scrap residency rules to ease a move to cities by those living in rural areas, official media said on Thursday, in an effort to boost consumption and unleash a new driver of growth.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:23 IST
China's second most populous province to scrap urban residency curbs
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

China's second-most populous province of Shandong will scrap residency rules to ease a move to cities by those living in rural areas, official media said on Thursday, to boost consumption and unleash a new driver of growth. The news came just a week after the southern province of Jiangxi became China's first to entirely free up the limits on city-dwelling, saying it would let out-of-towners get urban residency permits.

Now eastern Shandong, which has about 100 million people, plans to free up such curbs and scrap other conditions limiting access to permits in cities, media backed by the provincial government said, citing a briefing by provincial authorities. They did not give a timeline, however.

China's urbanization rate was more than 60% by the end of 2020, official data show. The new changes are in line with nationwide reforms to gradually scrap household permits in cities, thus narrowing income disparities between the two groups and stimulating private consumption.

Since the 1950s, China has used such permits, known as "hukou", to control internal migration, to allay government concerns about the sustainability of urban resources. But the permits have been widely criticized for impeding the movement of labor and widening the divide between urban and rural dwellers. They also limit homeownership and benefits for out-of-towners working in cities.

Economists say relaxing such controls would help ease labor shortages in cities, and an influx of rural workers will bring a boost in urban consumption, particularly through purchases of homes. About 38.5% of Shandong's population have rural residency permits, including some who work in its cities, or elsewhere. Its population is eclipsed only by that of the southern province of Guangdong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some Belgians shout: 'King! Tear down your garden walls!'

The people of Brussels are craving open spaces in this time of pandemic restrictions, often ending up in overcrowded city parks where social distancing is impossible. Yet one family stands above the fray. The royal family has an extensive, ...

dismisses U.S. call to destroy its chemical weapons as baseless

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed as baseless and illogical U.S. calls for Russia to destroy its chemicals weapons, saying that Moscow had destroyed them long ago in line with the chemical weapons convention.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ...

Myanmar protesters, undaunted by killings, march again

Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last months military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces.New protests were held in at least three areas of Yangon, the...

India attracts $67.54 billion FDI in 9M FY21

India attracted foreign direct investments FDIs totalling 67.54 billion dollars from April to December last year, marking the highest ever amount for first ninth months of a financial year, the government said on Thursday. The amount was 22...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021