Left Menu

Man who made threat call to bomb Taj Mahal nabbed in UP's Firozabad

The person who threatened to bomb the Taj Mahal has been nabbed in Firozabad, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:40 IST
Man who made threat call to bomb Taj Mahal nabbed in UP's Firozabad
A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General, Agra Range. Image Credit: ANI

The person who threatened to bomb the Taj Mahal has been nabbed in Firozabad, police said on Thursday. A Satish Ganesh, Additional Director General of Police/Inspector General, Agra Range said that the initial impression is that the man is of unsound mind.

"The man who gave the threat to bomb Taj Mahal has been picked by Narkhi police station limit area in Firozabad district. He is being interrogated to find his motive. The initial impression is that he is of an unsound mind. Our teams are trying to gather information from him," Ganesh said. "He is possibly getting treatment. We are investigating all aspects. Our surveillance teams are finding his location when he made the call," he added.

The Taj Mahal was shut temporarily and tourists were evacuated following the bomb scare call earlier today. However, the iconic monument has been opened. "The entry of tourists to the Taj Mahal complex has resumed now. Earlier, tourists were evacuated following a hoax bomb threat call," said an official of the Archaeological Survey of India.

A search operation was launched by the Agra Police after it received information about a bomb being placed at the Taj Mahal premises here. Earlier, Shiv Ram Yadav, Superintendent of Police Protocol, Agra said that a man called the police control room alleging discrepancies in military recruitment and informed about a bomb at the Taj Mahal premises which would explode soon.

"We had received information from the control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment and he wasn't recruited. A bomb is placed at the Taj Mahal which would explode soon. A security check is being done around Taj Mahal," Yadav said. "The CISF has been alerted. The man's location was traced to Firozabad," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Irish loyalist paramilitaries withdraw support for 1998 peace deal

Northern Irish loyalist paramilitary groups have told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are temporarily withdrawing support for the 1998 peace agreement due to concerns over the Brexit deal.While the groups pledged peaceful and demo...

Some Belgians shout: 'King! Tear down your garden walls!'

The people of Brussels are craving open spaces in this time of pandemic restrictions, often ending up in overcrowded city parks where social distancing is impossible. Yet one family stands above the fray. The royal family has an extensive, ...

dismisses U.S. call to destroy its chemical weapons as baseless

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed as baseless and illogical U.S. calls for Russia to destroy its chemicals weapons, saying that Moscow had destroyed them long ago in line with the chemical weapons convention.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ...

Myanmar protesters, undaunted by killings, march again

Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last months military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces.New protests were held in at least three areas of Yangon, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021