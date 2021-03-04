Left Menu

World food price index rises in Feb for ninth month running -FAO

World food prices rose for a ninth consecutive month in February, hitting their highest level since July 2014, led by jumps in sugar and vegetable oils, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 116.0 points last month versus a slightly revised 113.2 in January.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:04 IST
World food price index rises in Feb for ninth month running -FAO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World food prices rose for a ninth consecutive month in February, hitting their highest level since July 2014, led by jumps in sugar and vegetable oils, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat, and sugar, averaged 116.0 points last month versus a slightly revised 113.2 in January. The January figure was previously given as 113.3.

The Rome-based FAO also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests remained on course to hit an annual record in 2020, adding that early indications pointed to a further increase in production this year. FAO's cereal price index climbed 1.2% month on month in February. Among major coarse grains, sorghum prices increased the most, rising 17.4% on the month and 82.1% year on year, driven by strong demand from China.

Maize and rice prices edged up while wheat export prices remained largely stable, FAO said. Sugar prices climbed 6.4% month on month amid concerns over supplies in 2020/21 because of production falls in major producing countries and strong demand from Asia.

The vegetable oil price index increased 6.2% to reach its highest level since April 2012, with palm oil prices rising for a ninth month, lifted by worries over low inventories in major exporting nations. Dairy prices rose 1.7%, while the meat index posted a modest 0.6% gain. FAO said pig meat quotations fell, hit by reduced purchases from China amid heavy oversupply and a rise in unsold pigs in Germany due to a ban on exports to Asian markets.

FAO raised its forecast for the 2020 cereal season to 2.761 billion tonnes from an estimate of 2.744 billion made last month pointing to a 1.9% increase year on year. That revision reflected a 7.5 million tonne increase in the world wheat production estimate, driven by recently released official data from Australia, the European Union, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

The forecast for global rice production was also raised by 2.6 million tonnes from last month on more buoyant production forecasts from India. FAO raised its forecast for global cereal stocks ending in 2021 by 9 million tonnes to 811 million which would represent a 0.9% decline year on year.

"Looking ahead, current indications suggest a small rise in world cereal production in 2021," FAO said. "While most of the wheat crop in the northern hemisphere is still dormant and southern hemisphere countries are yet to plant, FAO's preliminarily forecast for global wheat production in 2021 points to a third consecutive annual increase, to 780 million tonnes, a new record."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Irish loyalist paramilitaries withdraw support for 1998 peace deal

Northern Irish loyalist paramilitary groups have told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are temporarily withdrawing support for the 1998 peace agreement due to concerns over the Brexit deal.While the groups pledged peaceful and demo...

Some Belgians shout: 'King! Tear down your garden walls!'

The people of Brussels are craving open spaces in this time of pandemic restrictions, often ending up in overcrowded city parks where social distancing is impossible. Yet one family stands above the fray. The royal family has an extensive, ...

dismisses U.S. call to destroy its chemical weapons as baseless

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed as baseless and illogical U.S. calls for Russia to destroy its chemicals weapons, saying that Moscow had destroyed them long ago in line with the chemical weapons convention.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ...

Myanmar protesters, undaunted by killings, march again

Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last months military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces.New protests were held in at least three areas of Yangon, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021