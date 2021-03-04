Western powers scrap plan for IAEA rebuke of Iran, diplomats say

Western powers scrap plan for IAEA rebuke of Iran, diplomats sayReuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:15 IST
Britain, France, and Germany have scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency's board to pass a resolution this week criticizing Iran for scaling back cooperation with it, diplomats said on Thursday.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said its chief Rafael Grossi would hold a news conference at 1100 GMT. It did not give a reason, but diplomats said he told the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors that the agency plans to hold technical discussions with Iran in April.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- Board of Governors
- IAEA
- France
- Germany
- Rafael Grossi
- Britain
- Iran
ALSO READ
UNMAS Iraq welcomes USD4m contribution from Germany for clearance operations
Britain, France, Germany, Italy, U.S. condemn Iraq attack in joint statement
Vaccination about to pick up pace in Germany - health minister
Rugby-France players to return home but will isolate amid COVID-19 fears
IAEA chief to visit Tehran before Iran reduces cooperation -Iran envoy