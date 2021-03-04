Left Menu

Western powers scrap plan for IAEA rebuke of Iran, diplomats say

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@rafaelmgrossi)

Britain, France, and Germany have scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency's board to pass a resolution this week criticizing Iran for scaling back cooperation with it, diplomats said on Thursday.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said its chief Rafael Grossi would hold a news conference at 1100 GMT. It did not give a reason, but diplomats said he told the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors that the agency plans to hold technical discussions with Iran in April.

