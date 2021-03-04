Left Menu

Namami Gange team meets Delhi Jal Board executives to review progress of projects

The Namami Gange team met Delhi Jal Board executives on Thursday to review the progress of projects in Delhi and it was observed that there was significant progress in almost all projects.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:18 IST
Representative Image.

The Namami Gange team met Delhi Jal Board executives on Thursday to review the progress of projects in Delhi and it was observed that there was significant progress in almost all projects. Two major projects, namely the rising main from Bharat Nagar to Pitampura and the rehabilitation of Trunk Sewer at Jhilmil colony in Delhi have been completed.

"Two major projects have been completed in sewerage management. This includes the completion of the rising main from Bharat Nagar to Pitampura. This will ensure that the sewage generated from the areas like Karol Bagh, Shastri Nagar, Gulabi Bagh, Rampura, Ashok Vihar and Keshavpuram will be tapped and prevented from entering the Yamuna. Another major project completed is Rehabilitation of Trunk Sewer at Jhilmil colony," a statement from the Ministry of Jal Shakti said. The work for Rithala Sewage Treatment Plant and Kondli Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is nearly half done and it is expected to be completed by December 2022, the Ministry said.

"After the completion of the Kondli STP, the quality of water entering Shahdara drainage will improve to a great extent. Rehabilitation of a peripheral sewer in Rithala is expected to be completed by April 2021 and will have a direct impact on the sewage generated in Ashok Vihar and Jehangirpuri areas," it added. STPs of the Rithala cluster are being upgraded and work is progressing well and the main hurdle of necessary permissions regarding relocation and transplantation of trees in the premises havebeen received.

"The STP for Okhla is also progressing well. This will be the largest STP in India with a capacity of 565 MLD," the Ministry added. A total of 13 projects for 1384.50 MLD have been taken up in Delhi for Yamuna Cleaning. (ANI)

