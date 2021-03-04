Left Menu

Minister emphasises need for 50-50 representation at local govt level

Nkoana- Mashabane said COVID-19 has already impacted the lives of women and girls and exposed the fault lines of inequalities and patriarchy that continue to persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:38 IST
Minister emphasises need for 50-50 representation at local govt level
The Minister made these remarks at the national stakeholder consultation this week ahead of the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW65), which will take place from 15-26 March 2021. Image Credit: Twitter (@maite_nkoana)

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has urged the country not to allow COVID-19 to keep it from reaching the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on gender equality.

Nkoana- Mashabane said COVID-19 has already impacted the lives of women and girls and exposed the fault lines of inequalities and patriarchy that continue to persist.

"Gender equality remains critical towards achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. We have only nine years to reach this goal.

"COVID-19 has exacerbated these inequalities and negative social norms for women and girls, not least of which is growing poverty and joblessness among women, and the continuing scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF)," Nkoana-Mashabane said.

The Minister made these remarks at the national stakeholder consultation this week ahead of the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW65), which will take place from 15-26 March 2021.

The meeting brought to the fore the voices and experiences of women on the ground to ensure that lived experiences are always at the forefront of gender equality efforts on a global scale.

This year's theme aligns closely with the outcomes of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on Gender-Based Violence, which highlights economic empowerment as a key area of concern that must be addressed.

Lack of women representation

The Minister emphasised the need for 50-50 representation at the local government level.

"We want women leaders at this level to make a difference for the ordinary women on the ground through policy and intervention measures. In this way, women's access to basic services, water, electricity, and sanitation can be prioritised.

"We want women leaders to promote women's employment as well as opportunities to entrepreneurship and access 40% of the procurement spend," Nkoana-Mashabane said.

Among the issues raised by participants were the lack of women representation in leadership and decision-making bodies; the lack of young women representation in various labour sectors, and the need for increased funding for programmes that address national concerns like patriarchal attitudes and toxic masculinity.

Participants were also vocal about the need for increased funding to NGOs working to localise the District Development Model and drive change on the ground, through community work and stakeholder participation.

About the Commission on the Status of Women

The CSW is a global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The commission is instrumental in promoting women's rights, documenting the reality of women's lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women.

This year's CSW65 will hold under the theme," Women's full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK starts probe on Apple's alleged anti-competitive behaviour

Britains competition regulator said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into Apple Inc after complaints that the iPhone makers terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competitive.The Competition and Markets Author...

UK, 4 nations fast-track review of modified COVID vaccines

Regulators in the UK and four other countries have announced new rules to fast-track the development of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure drugmakers can move swiftly to target emerging variants of the disease.Previously authorized vaccin...

Cricket-England all out for 205 in fourth test against India

England, after electing to bat, were all out for 205 in their first innings on the opening day of the fourth and final test against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.Ben Stokes top scored for the tourists with a fighting 55, while a recalled D...

'Friends' reunion will film in 'a little over a month' after delay: David Schwimmer

Friends star David Schwimmer has revealed that the upcoming HBO Max special reunion of the classic 1990s sitcom will begin taping soon.The core cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Schwimmer and Matthew Perry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021