8 crows found dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:59 IST
At least eight crows were found dead on Thursday under mysterious circumstances at a field in Garhshankar subdivision area near here, officials said.

The crows were found dead in the field of Charanjit Singh at Possi village, they said.

Garhshankar Forest Block Officer (Wild Life) Rajpal Singh said a team, including doctors of the Veterinary department, visited the village and inspected the site.

He said the carcasses of the crows have been duly packed and sent to the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL) in Jalandhar to ascertain the cause of death.

