Left Menu

Former 'Dinamalar' editor R Krishnamurthy passes away, Javadekar expresses grief

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the demise of R Krishnamurthy, former editor of Tamil daily 'Dinamalar'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:03 IST
Former 'Dinamalar' editor R Krishnamurthy passes away, Javadekar expresses grief
R Krishnamurthy (Image Courtesy: CT Ravi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the demise of R Krishnamurthy, former editor of Tamil daily 'Dinamalar'. "Saddened to hear the demise of R Krishnamurthy ji. His contribution was instrumental in making Dinamalar, one of the most popular Tamil Dailies. Deep condolences, may God give strength to his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in a tweet.

Krishnamurthy, a renowned epigraphist, passed away at the age of 88 on Thursday morning. He had played a pivotal role in simplifying the Tamil script. He is survived by his wife K Rajalakshmi, two sons and two daughters. Dinamalar was founded in 1951 by TV Ramasubba Iyer and Krishnamurthy had joined it in 1956.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary and former Karnataka minister CT Ravi also expressed his condolences on Krishnamurthy's death. "Pained to learn about the sad demise of Thiru R Krishnamurthy, the former editor of popular Tamil daily Dinamalar. Fondly known as RK, Thiru Krishnamurthy published many papers and books on Tamil script, epigraphy and numismatics. I pray for the Sadgati of His Soul. Om Shanti." he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan PM names his candidate for Senate chairmanship

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs PTI candidate for Chairman of Senate. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship, Pakis...

Poland says looser coronavirus restrictions possible in May

Poland could loosen coronavirus restrictions in May, provided a third wave of the pandemic peaks between March and April, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday.Polands new daily coronavirus cases will reach 15,250 on Thursday, h...

IRCON International shares settle on positive territory

Shares of IRCON International defied the broader market trend and settled in the positive territory on Thursday.On the BSE, the scrip opened on a weak note at Rs 90, then fell further to Rs 89.40. The stock recovered the lost ground and fin...

Hungary toughens COVID-19 lockdown to curb "very strong" third wave

Hungary announced new COVID-19 lockdown measures on Thursday to try to curb a very strong third wave of the pandemic, closing most shops and shifting to remote learning in primary schools. With new cases hitting a three-month daily high of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021