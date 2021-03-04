Left Menu

Delhi man cooks up story to mislead cops after accidentally shooting himself

A man accidentally shot himself in the knee and then cooked up a story of being shot allegedly by two bike-borne men in Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A man accidentally shot himself in the knee and then cooked up a story of being shot allegedly by two bike-borne men in Delhi on Wednesday. The man, identified as Sujeet Kumar, aged 30 years, and a resident of Indira Enclave, lives with his wife and a 10-year-old son and works as a driver in Saket.

A PCR call was received on March 3 at 10.50 am at Police Station Neb Sarai regarding a firing incident at the Indira enclave. "The accused complained that when he was smoking a cigarette at the corner of a park near his house when two boys came on a bike and on a petty issue followed by an argument shot him in his left knee and flee from the scene," said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi. The victim is being treated at the trauma centre and is out of danger, he added.

Speaking to ANI, DCP said, "During the investigation, it was noticed that the victim was not answering the questions straight and was diverting the issue. The eye-witness at the mentioned spot did not notice any firing incident or sound. Also, no blood could be discovered at the alleged spot." The victim was examined again at AIIMS Trauma Centre where he disclosed that he allegedly had a fight with the neighbouring boys namely, Sumit, Arjun and Vicky 15 days back.

"On sustained interrogation and examination the boys disclosed that the victim was carrying a pistol which he had showed to them in the morning. After he took the pistol inside the room, he and his wife came out with a bullet injury on his knee. When they offered help, the victim refused," Thakur said. The victim's wife was finally traced from a relative's house.

"She disclosed that her husband had accidentally fired himself from the pistol that he had acquired from a friend or relative. She did all this at the instance of her husband to save her husband," DCP added. The pistol was recovered from the scooter of her relative where she was herself hiding too.

Sujeet (victim) has been previously involved in two cases of murder and another under the Arms Act case of 2016 in Ghaziabad district. He had also remained in custody in Dasna jail. FIR has been lodged against him under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

