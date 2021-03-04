Rawat presents Rs 57,400 cr budget; health, rural infra in focus

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 57,400.32 crore for 2021-22 fiscal in the Assembly here with emphasis on health, rural infrastructure, employment generation and agriculture.

Tabling the budget in the post-lunch session of the Assembly, the chief minister said it will help realise the aspirations of people.

The budget contains the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand which is essential to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, he said. The budget makes a provision of Rs 3,319.63 crore for medical and family welfare department, Rs 1,511.29 crore for PWD, Rs 954.75 crore for PM Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 695.16 crore for important infrastructure schemes and Rs 385.27 crore for annual maintenance and renovation of state roads, Rawat said. A provision of Rs 245 crore has been made in the budget for payment of sugarcane prices besides that of Rs 87.56 crore under Traditional Agricultural Development Scheme to double the farmers' income by 2022, the chief minister said. Besides, there is a provision of Rs 20 crore in the Chief Minister State Agriculture Development Scheme and Rs 12 crore in the Integrated Adarsh Krishi Gram Yojana. An amount of Rs 67.94 crore is proposed under the National Agricultural Development Scheme and Rs 25 crore in the budget for Chief Minister Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana, Rawat said.

