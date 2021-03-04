Left Menu

Rawat presents Rs 57,400 cr budget; health, rural infra in focus

Besides, there is a provision of Rs 20 crore in the Chief Minister State Agriculture Development Scheme and Rs 12 crore in the Integrated Adarsh Krishi Gram Yojana. An amount of Rs 67.94 crore is proposed under the National Agricultural Development Scheme and Rs 25 crore in the budget for Chief Minister Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana, Rawat said.

PTI | Gairsain | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:31 IST
Rawat presents Rs 57,400 cr budget; health, rural infra in focus

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 57,400.32 crore for 2021-22 fiscal in the Assembly here with emphasis on health, rural infrastructure, employment generation and agriculture.

Tabling the budget in the post-lunch session of the Assembly, the chief minister said it will help realise the aspirations of people.

The budget contains the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand which is essential to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, he said. The budget makes a provision of Rs 3,319.63 crore for medical and family welfare department, Rs 1,511.29 crore for PWD, Rs 954.75 crore for PM Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 695.16 crore for important infrastructure schemes and Rs 385.27 crore for annual maintenance and renovation of state roads, Rawat said. A provision of Rs 245 crore has been made in the budget for payment of sugarcane prices besides that of Rs 87.56 crore under Traditional Agricultural Development Scheme to double the farmers' income by 2022, the chief minister said. Besides, there is a provision of Rs 20 crore in the Chief Minister State Agriculture Development Scheme and Rs 12 crore in the Integrated Adarsh Krishi Gram Yojana. An amount of Rs 67.94 crore is proposed under the National Agricultural Development Scheme and Rs 25 crore in the budget for Chief Minister Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana, Rawat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Restrain Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in TN: BJP plea to ECI

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday urged the Election Commission to restrain Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in Tamil Nadu for the April 6 Assembly election, for allegedly violating the model code of...

Soccer-South American World Cup qualifiers in doubt as clubs take hard line

This months World Cup qualifiers in South America are in serious doubt, with European clubs unlikely to release their players to travel amid concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine restrictions. World soccers governing body FIFA h...

Poppy plants worth Rs 24 lakh seized in Maharashtra village

In second such incident this week, police on Thursday raided an illegal opium field and seized poppy plants valued at Rs 24 lakh and also arrested a person in Jalna district of Maharashtra, an official said.The illegal cultivation of opium ...

Eskom's executive management asked to focus on procurement function

The Eskom board has instructed the power utilitys executive management to pay particular attention to the procurement function to effect the required change and deliver the expected savings as it implements its turnaround plan.This emerged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021