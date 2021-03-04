Rajnath Singh receives interim dividend RS. 22.30 Cr from Goa Shipyard

The cheque for Rs 22.30 crore (Twenty Two Crore Thirty Lakh) towards an Interim Dividend pertaining to Government of India shareholding in Goa Shipyard Limited was presented to Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh by Cmde. B.B. Nagpal, IN (Retd.), CMD GSL on 3rd March 2021. Secretary, Defence Production Shri Raj Kumar (IAS) and Additional Secretary Shri Sanjay Jaju (IAS) were also present on the occasion.

Interim Dividend for FY 2020-21 @ Rs 3.75 per Equity Share of Rs 5.00 each, equal to 75% of the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company was declared by the Board of Directors of the Company on 17th December 2020. This dividend has already been distributed to the shareholders in January 2021. CMDE B B Nagpal said that "GSL is working hard to repeat the same performance. Goa Shipyard Ltd thanks to our clients & Government for this performance".

