PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award on Friday, his office said. He will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week CERAWeek via video conferencing, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said. The CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was instituted in 2016.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award on Friday, his office said. He will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. It is considered the world's premier annual energy platform, the PMO noted, adding that the event is being held virtually between March 1-5.

CERAWeek was founded in 1983 by Daniel Yergin and is held in Houston annually. The CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was instituted in 2016. It recognises the commitment of leadership on the future of global energy and environment, and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship, the PMO noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

