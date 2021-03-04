Left Menu

'Walking all the way' remained mode of travel: survey

“Trains were the mode of travel that was least used by household members, except for the Western Cape (1.6%) and Gauteng (1.5%),” Statistics South Africa Statistician-General, Risenga Maluleke said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:15 IST
'Walking all the way' remained mode of travel: survey
Most learners in the country walked all the way to their educational institution (76.9%) because it is nearby/close enough to walk. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Walking is the most common mode of transport used in the country, with about 17.4 million South Africans walking to their various destinations, followed by 10.7 million individuals who made use of taxis and 6.2 million who used car/truck as a driver.

"Trains were the mode of travel that was least used by household members, except for the Western Cape (1.6%) and Gauteng (1.5%)," Statistics South Africa Statistician-General, Risenga Maluleke said.

He was speaking during the release of the results of the National Household Travel Survey (NHTS) in Pretoria on Thursday.

Most learners in the country walked all the way to their educational institution (76.9%) because it is nearby/close enough to walk.

"It is evident from the survey that 'walking all the way' remained the mode of travel that was most used by learners to reach their educational institution in all nine provinces. About 10.1 million learners walked all the way to their educational institution, which is a decrease from the 11 million observed in 2013," Maluleke said

"The second most common reason provided was that public transport was too expensive (11.0%). This reason was most likely to be given in rural areas (13.1%)," Maluleke said.

Across provinces, the highest percentage of learners who walked to their educational institution was found in KwaZulu-Natal (20.3%) and Gauteng (17.7%), followed by Eastern Cape and Limpopo both at 14.6%

Learners who attended higher educational institutions were most likely to use a taxi (31.5%) and driving a car/truck (24.1%) to reach the educational institutions.

"The number of South Africans who had travelled during the seven days prior to the Survey increased from 42.4 million in 2013 to 45.0 million in 2020," Maluleke said.

The main reasons that prompted most people to undertake day trips were visiting friends/family/ancestral home (43.2%), shopping (15.0%) and leisure/holiday (11.0%)

"On the other hand, overnight trips were mainly undertaken for visiting friends/family/ancestral home (60.2%), followed by leisure/holiday (15.4%) and to attend funerals (8.5%).

"The general usage of public transport as reported by households has increased between 2013 and 2020. There was a general increase of households who used a taxi during the reporting period (from 9.8 million in 2013 to 11.4 million in 2020)," he said.

The objective of the survey was to investigate travel patterns and transport challenges experienced by the South African population.

The findings and insights gained from the NHTS will be used by the National Department of Transport in policymaking, research and planning for service delivery and national transport interventions

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Evo vs Eva: In Bolivian highlands, a new political generation emerges

In the Bolivian city of El Alto that clings to vertiginous mountain peaks soaring above political capital La Paz, the countrys ruling socialist party faces a reckoning in regional elections to be held on Sunday.The socialist candidate for m...

Dutch artist uses ultraviolet light to zap coronavirus

A group of actors dance in a ring of ultraviolet light projected onto a square in Rotterdam from a glowing black orb suspended above them. Able to forget the pandemic for a short while, they wear no face masks and do not observe social dist...

France looks to ease family gifting rules to reduce savings glut

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he would make proposals to encourage the transfer of wealth within families to help young people whom he said had suffered most during the coronavirus crisis. Like many countries, Fran...

Novartis joins CureVac's vaccine contractor line-up

German biotech firm CureVac has enlisted Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis to help produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, boosting a network of contract manufacturers ahead of results from a pivotal trial.Novartis plans to manufacture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021