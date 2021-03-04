Left Menu

In a first, COVID-19 vaccine storage freezer, powered by hybrid renewable energy launched in Hyderabad

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a COVID-19 vaccine storage chiller and freezer that runs on the hybrid renewable energy source of both wind and solar energy was launched in Hyderabad on Thursday.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a COVID-19 vaccine storage chiller and freezer that runs on the hybrid renewable energy source of both wind and solar energy was launched in Hyderabad on Thursday. Rockwell Industries Ltd, a commercial cold chain appliances manufacture, Thursday launched its new product called 'Chillermill' here. The product is both a freezer and chiller useful to store COVID-19 vaccine at the required temperatures.

Speaking to ANI at the launch of the product, Prateek Gupta, Director of Rockwell Industries Ltd said, "The vaccine storage chiller and freezer called 'Chillermill' is the first of its kind as it runs on hybrid renewable energy, which takes its source from solar as well as wind. This chiller/freezer gets its required power from the renewable energy source." Prateek Gupta added, "The 'Chillermill' fits the Covid-19 vaccine temperature requirements. This chiller/freezer can provide a temperature setting upto -20°C. This has been approved by the World Health Organisation. Some vaccines need temperatures to be between 2°C to 8°C while some other need temperatures to be at -20°C."

Ashok Gupta, the Managing Director of Rockwell Industries Ltd said, "Till date, Rockwell has been able to offer its services into various segments like beverages, dairies and mostly ice-creams. But now we have decided to enter the medicine segment. We have developed a Cold chain supply system for the vaccines to be delivered and stored at the right temperatures called 'Chillermill', which is both a freezer and a chiller." He said that the major difference between other freezers and 'Chillermill' is that the latter runs on hybrid renewable energy which means it can run on both wind and solar energy. "The cost varies from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 Lakh plus the energy source," Ashok Gupta said.

"We are also planning to partner with the government to provide these freezers to the hospitals and health care units of rural areas, where there is a need for such machines. Though these machines are a bit costly, the government has developed a scheme. Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds expenditure, these machines can be purchased and donated to the hospitals when needed," he added.(ANI)

