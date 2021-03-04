Russia's Novak says oil markets have improved, but not yet fully recovered

Russia's Novak says oil markets have improved, but not yet fully recoveredReuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:28 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that global oil markets have not fully recovered from the pandemic but are in better shape now than last year.
Novak was speaking at the start of a meeting of OPEC+ oil producers where they are expected to decide on April output policy.
