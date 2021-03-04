2 new Kendriya Vidyalayas added, total number increases to 1247

Left Menu

The Union Education Ministry on Thursday announced the opening of two new Kendriya Vidyalayas -- one in Karnataka's Belgavi and the other in Punjab's Ropar. With this addition, the total number of KVs reached 1247, informed the Union Education Minister Ramesh 'Nishank' Pokhriyal.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Education Ministry on Thursday announced the opening of two new Kendriya Vidyalayas -- one in Karnataka's Belgavi and the other in Punjab's Ropar. With this addition, the total number of KVs reached 1247, informed the Union Education Minister Ramesh 'Nishank' Pokhriyal. "Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has added two new Kendriya Vidyalayas in its list making the total number 1247 in the list. One Kendriya Vidyalaya is launched at IIT Ropar, Punjab and another one in Belgavi, Karnataka," tweeted the Union Education Minister.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, KV Sadalaga in Karnataka's Belagavi district and KV IIT Ropar in Punjab will be the two new additions to the family of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. "With this, the total number of KVs across the Country will raise to 1,247," the statement read.

"Initially, these two KVs will function with classes 1 to 5 and thereafter grow consequentially up to class 12. When these Vidyalayas start functioning in full capacity, around 1000 students of the area will be benefited from each school. The Admission process in both the Vidyalayas will start in the academic session 2021-22," the ministry said. KV Sadalaga is a 'Civil sector Vidyalaya' and will start functioning in the building provided by the state government till the construction of the new building.

KV IIT Ropar will start functioning in its own building provided by the institute. KV Sadalaga is in the Chikkodi Parliamentary constituency (district Belagavi) of Karnataka, while KV IIT Ropar is in Anandpur Sahib Parliamentary Constituency (district Roopnagar) of Punjab.

From 20 schools in the year of establishment in 1963, KVS now has 1,247 schools in the year 2020-21 including 3 KVs abroad- Moscow, Kathmandu, Tehran. The total enrolment of students as on date is 13,93,668. (ANI)

