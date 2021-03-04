Left Menu

OPEC+ meet on oil output with Saudi, Russia seeing fragile recovery

With oil above $60 a barrel, some analysts have predicted the OPEC+ group of producers will increase production by about 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and also expect Saudi Arabia to partially or fully end its voluntary reduction of 1 million bpd. But three OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries believed OPEC and its allies should keep output unchanged.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:15 IST
OPEC+ meet on oil output with Saudi, Russia seeing fragile recovery

Ministers from OPEC+ group of oil producers met on Thursday to decide whether to keep output steady or agree a modest increase, with Saudi Arabia and Russia saying a recovery in demand for crude remained fragile.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, lynchpins in the OPEC+ group, have to decide with their allies whether a rally in oil prices is enough to warrant more supply or if uncertainty about the coronavirus crisis should encourage more caution. With oil above $60 a barrel, some analysts have predicted the OPEC+ group of producers will increase production by about 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and also expect Saudi Arabia to partially or fully end its voluntary reduction of 1 million bpd.

But three OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries believed OPEC and its allies should keep output unchanged. They said it was not immediately clear whether Saudi Arabia would end its voluntary cuts or extend them.

"The uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery has not receded," the Saudi minister said. "At the risk of sounding like a stuck record, I would once again urge caution and vigilance." Russia's Novak echoed those comments saying the oil market had not fully recovery and new coronavirus infections were still creating uncertainty.

Russia has been insisting on raising output to avoid prices spiking any further and lending support to shale oil output from the United States, which is not part of OPEC+. But in February Moscow failed to raise output, despite being allowed to do so by OPEC+, because harsh winter weather hit its production at mature fields.

JP Morgan cited Denis Deryushkin, Russia's representative on the OPEC+ technical committee, as saying Moscow saw some rationale in raising output because the oil market was in a 500,000 bpd deficit. A source familiar with Russian thinking said Moscow wanted to raise its output by 0.125 million bpd from April.

OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic. As of March, it is still withholding around 7 million bpd, about 7% of world demand. The voluntary Saudi cut brings the total withheld to around 8 million bpd. Analysts from ING, MUFG and SEB all said on Thursday the market could easily absorb an increase of 1.0 million-1.5 million bpd from April and would need even more barrels in the second half of 2021 when economy recovers further from pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Halep pulls out of Dubai Tennis Championships with back issue

Defending champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from next weeks Dubai Tennis Championships with a lower back complaint, organisers of the WTA 1000 tournament said on Thursday. World number three Halep, who also pulled out of this weeks Qatar ...

ICICI Bank targeting to serve 20 lakh customers of rival banks through app

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday said 10 lakh customers of rival banks are using its mobile application for transactions. The lender expects the number of such customers, who are using the app for instant UPI-based payments and ...

Motor racing-Le Mans 24 Hours postponed from June to August 21-22

This years 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race has been postponed from June to August when spectators should be able to attend, organisers said on Thursday. Last years race at the Sarthe circuit in western France was held in September withou...

Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70 of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021