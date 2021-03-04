Left Menu

Gairsain to be made into new division: U'khand CM

PTI | Gairsain | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:18 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Exactly a year after announcing Gairsain as the summer capital of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Thursday it will be made into a new division amalgamating parts of Garhwal and Kumaon divisions.

Making the announcement before finishing his budget speech in the Gairsain Assembly, Rawat said a new division with the name of Gairsain will be created consisting of four districts of Kumaon and Garhwal divisions.

Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts of Garhwal, besides Almora and Bageshwar districts of Kumaon will be part of the Gairsain division, he said.

The chief minister also said tenders for the development master plan of Gairsain will be floated within a month.

He said 20,000 trees will be planted, besides establishing a food processing unit in the area.

