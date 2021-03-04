Left Menu

Govt buys paddy worth Rs 1.26 lakh cr at MSP so far this kharif marketing season

Procurement of Kharif paddy has increased nearly 15 per cent to 669.59 lakh tonnes at MSP so far in the current Kharif marketing season, costing over Rs 1.26 lakh crore, amid ongoing farmers protest against three new farm laws.Kharif Marketing Season KMS starts in October.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:22 IST
Govt buys paddy worth Rs 1.26 lakh cr at MSP so far this kharif marketing season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Procurement of Kharif paddy has increased nearly 15 per cent to 669.59 lakh tonnes at MSP so far in the current Kharif marketing season, costing over Rs 1.26 lakh crore, amid ongoing farmers protest against three new farm laws.

Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) starts in October. Paddy is a major Kharif (summer-sown) crop but it is also grown in rabi (winter-sown) season.

''In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP (Minimum Support Price) from farmers as per existing MSP schemes, as was done in previous seasons,'' an official statement said.

The government has 669.59 lakh tonnes of paddy till March 3, up 14.78 per cent from 583.34 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

''About 97.70 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 1,26,418.70 crore,'' the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 669.59 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.82 lakh tonnes.

Till March 3rd, the food ministry said that 91,80,412 cotton bales, valuing Rs 26,716.31 crore has been procured benefitting 18,97,002 farmers.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi borders for over three months, seeking repeal of three farm laws, which were passed by Parliament in September last year. Farmer Unions are also demanding a legal guarantee of the MSP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Halep pulls out of Dubai Tennis Championships with back issue

Defending champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from next weeks Dubai Tennis Championships with a lower back complaint, organisers of the WTA 1000 tournament said on Thursday. World number three Halep, who also pulled out of this weeks Qatar ...

ICICI Bank targeting to serve 20 lakh customers of rival banks through app

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday said 10 lakh customers of rival banks are using its mobile application for transactions. The lender expects the number of such customers, who are using the app for instant UPI-based payments and ...

Motor racing-Le Mans 24 Hours postponed from June to August 21-22

This years 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race has been postponed from June to August when spectators should be able to attend, organisers said on Thursday. Last years race at the Sarthe circuit in western France was held in September withou...

Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70 of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021