Left Menu

Union minister Gowda visits fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur, says operations to start by June-end

It will provide employment to 1,000-1,500 people inside and outside the plant which will push the economic growth in the area, Gowda said.The Ramagundam plant will be operational by June-July, and the Sindri and the Barauni plants by the end of December, he added.Farmers of Purvanchal will get timely supply of urea and our department is working on a plan to provide direct transfer of the benefit of subsidy to the accounts of the farmers, the Union minister said.This plant will create a huge job opportunity, he said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:22 IST
Union minister Gowda visits fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur, says operations to start by June-end
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBengaluru)

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda inspected a fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur on Thursday and said the unit will start operating by June-end ahead of schedule.

The Union minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) plant.

Praising the chief minister, Gowda said the state has shown more progress in the last three-four years than it did in 70 years since Independence.

''I came here in 2014 as rail minister, and I am surprised to see the development in Gorakhpur now. The chief minister is following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India,'' the Union minister said.

The prime minister has asked to minimise imports and make India self-reliant, he said, adding that at present 80-90 lakh metric tonnes fertiliser is imported.

However, the minister said, after five new fertiliser units with 12.57 lakh metric tonnes production capacity each become operational, these imports would be reduced.

''Ninety-eight per cent of work at the Gorakhpur fertiliser plant is complete. It will provide employment to 1,000-1,500 people inside and outside the plant which will push the economic growth in the area,'' Gowda said.

The Ramagundam plant will be operational by June-July, and the Sindri and the Barauni plants by the end of December, he added.

''Farmers of Purvanchal will get timely supply of urea and our department is working on a plan to provide direct transfer of the benefit of subsidy to the accounts of the farmers,'' the Union minister said.

This plant will create a huge job opportunity, he said. ''PM Modi would be inaugurating virtually two separate centres, one in Varanasi and one in Ayodhya by the end of this month,'' Gowda added.

The Union minister said there was a 16 per cent increase in the sale of urea and 40 per cent in NPK even during COVID times.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the progress at the HURL plant and said the Rs 8,000-crore investment for the ''ultra-modern'' plant will bring prosperity to the region.

He praised PM Modi for laying the foundation stone of the plant in 2016.

The chief minister also expressed his commitment to cooperate with every development scheme of the central government for the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's hockey team end Germany tour with 1-2 defeat

Indian womens hockey team concluded their tour of Germany with a 1-2 defeat here in the fourth and final match in Dusseldorf on Thursday. Naomi Heyn 29 Charlotte Stapenhorst 37 scored for the World No. 3 side but Lalremsiami 51 pulled one b...

OPEC+ agrees oil output rollover for April - sources

OPEC has agreed to keep oil output levels broadly unchanged in April, two OPEC sources told Reuters.Russia and Kazakhstan have been allowed modest production increases under the deal, the sources added....

Private equity firms plan to update proposal for Serie A's media unit - sources

A private equity consortium has told Serie A it plans to present an updated proposal to buy a stake in the media business of Italys top soccer league as it remained interested in a deal, three sources said on Thursday. Serie A agreed in Oct...

Ind vs Eng: Gavaskar doesn't want importance to be given to foreign players criticizing pitches

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar does not want importance to be given to foreign players, who are criticizing the Indian pitches, and said they will keep doing it till the time they are getting publicity out of it. Former England skipper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021