Left Menu

Land mafia including govt officers booked for illegally planting trees in Uttarakhand

A case was registered against secretaries of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), Doon Valley Special Area Development Authority (SADA), along with the district forest officer, horticulture officer and the land mafia in Vikasnagar police station for illegally cutting trees and converting the land into residential plots.

ANI | Vikasnagar (Dehradun) | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:41 IST
Land mafia including govt officers booked for illegally planting trees in Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A case was registered against secretaries of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), Doon Valley Special Area Development Authority (SADA), along with the district forest officer, horticulture officer and the land mafia in Vikasnagar police station for illegally cutting trees and converting the land into residential plots. The case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Tree Protection Act and several Sections of IPC, according to a press note.

It was alleged that several trees were cut by the land mafia on 400 bigha land without the authorisation of the government and plots of land were sold to various people. According to the press note, no action was taken against the land mafia by the Secretary of the Doon Valley SADA, Divisional Forest Officer of the Forest Department, Kalsi and District Horticulture Officer of the Horticulture Department and the subordinate officer of the above department, nor did they perform their duties as public servants.

A PIL was filed by Anuj Kansal in Nainital High Court, after which the court issued an order to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's hockey team end Germany tour with 1-2 defeat

Indian womens hockey team concluded their tour of Germany with a 1-2 defeat here in the fourth and final match in Dusseldorf on Thursday. Naomi Heyn 29 Charlotte Stapenhorst 37 scored for the World No. 3 side but Lalremsiami 51 pulled one b...

OPEC+ agrees oil output rollover for April - sources

OPEC has agreed to keep oil output levels broadly unchanged in April, two OPEC sources told Reuters.Russia and Kazakhstan have been allowed modest production increases under the deal, the sources added....

Private equity firms plan to update proposal for Serie A's media unit - sources

A private equity consortium has told Serie A it plans to present an updated proposal to buy a stake in the media business of Italys top soccer league as it remained interested in a deal, three sources said on Thursday. Serie A agreed in Oct...

Ind vs Eng: Gavaskar doesn't want importance to be given to foreign players criticizing pitches

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar does not want importance to be given to foreign players, who are criticizing the Indian pitches, and said they will keep doing it till the time they are getting publicity out of it. Former England skipper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021