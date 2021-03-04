Left Menu

8 crows found dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:58 IST
8 crows found dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

At least eight crows were found dead on Thursday in a field here, officials said, triggering concerns that bird flu could be the cause behind the deaths. The crows were found dead in the field of Charanjit Singh at Possi village at the Garhshankar subdivision near here, they said.

Garhshankar Forest Block Officer (Wild Life) Rajpal Singh said a team, including doctors of the Veterinary department, visited the village and inspected the site.

He said the carcasses of the crows have been duly packed and sent to the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL) in Jalandhar to ascertain the cause of death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran Khan lashes out at Opposition for making mockery of democracy

Under mounting pressure to resign, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lashed out at the grand Opposition alliance for making a mockery of democracy and said that he will never let the corrupt off the hook.Khan made the remarks d...

Wipro to buy Capco for $1.45 bln; biggest buyout to become 'bolder' company

Set to be its biggest ever buyout, Wipro will acquire London-headquartered Capco in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal as the Indian IT major seeks to become a bolder and ambitious company as well as rake in higher revenues from b...

Nasscom unveils second edition of mentoring programme to promote Indian deep-tech cos

Industry body Nasscom on Thursday unveiled Deep Tech Club DTC 2.0 - the second edition of its mentoring programme for promoting Indian DeepTech products.DTC finds startups that are enabled by artificial intelligence, machine learning ML, AR...

Indian women's hockey team end Germany tour with 1-2 defeat

Indian womens hockey team concluded their tour of Germany with a 1-2 defeat here in the fourth and final match in Dusseldorf on Thursday. Naomi Heyn 29 Charlotte Stapenhorst 37 scored for the World No. 3 side but Lalremsiami 51 pulled one b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021