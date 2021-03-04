8 crows found dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

At least eight crows were found dead on Thursday in a field here, officials said, triggering concerns that bird flu could be the cause behind the deaths. The crows were found dead in the field of Charanjit Singh at Possi village at the Garhshankar subdivision near here, they said.

Garhshankar Forest Block Officer (Wild Life) Rajpal Singh said a team, including doctors of the Veterinary department, visited the village and inspected the site.

He said the carcasses of the crows have been duly packed and sent to the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL) in Jalandhar to ascertain the cause of death.

