'Kisan mahapanchayat' in MP seeks repeal of new farm laws

A 'kisan mahapanchayat' organised by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh here on Thursday extended support to the ongoing farmer agitation against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws and demanded a rollback of the contentious legislations.

The mahapanchayat, held at Delanpur in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, was also attended by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU Haryana) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Congress leader and Bharat Krishak Samaj president Arun Yadav, among others.

Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, had organised the gathering of farmers but he did speak at the event.

Talking to reporters before the mahapanchayat, the Congress veteran said the event was apolitical in nature.

''We are extending support to the Sanyukta Ekta Manch that is spearheading the agitation in the country against the anti-farmer laws. The Congress party has opposed these laws in Parliament and outside, Singh said.

Besides, we distributed pamphlets (at the event) issued by state Congress president Kamal Nath against these laws to educate farmers on the issue, he said.

Such kisan mahapanchayats are being supported by all those who are opposing the laws enacted in September last year, said the Congress leader, who was not present on the dais.

Speakers at the event extended support to the ongoing farmer agitation and demanded a repeal of the contentious laws that seek to encourage private trade, contract farming and remove stock limit on foodgrains.

Addressing the mahapanchayat, Chaduni alleged that under the new agri laws, crops of foreign countries will be sold in the country at the cost of Indian farmers' produce.

''Farmers will be compelled to sell their land if these laws are implemented as they wont be able to get remunerative price for their produce under them, he said.

This is a fight between the people of the country and corporates,'' Chaduni said.

Congress leader Yadav, talking to reporters, said We will fight against these black laws till they are taken back by the central government.'' It (the mahapanchayat) was an apolitical event and is being supported by people. Farmers have been agitating for the last 90 days (outside Delhi), but nothing has happened.

''A meeting is being organised at Sheopur (in MP) on March 8 and it will be attended by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, Yadav said.

