Left Menu

'Kisan mahapanchayat' in MP seeks repeal of new farm laws

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:02 IST
'Kisan mahapanchayat' in MP seeks repeal of new farm laws
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 'kisan mahapanchayat' organised by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh here on Thursday extended support to the ongoing farmer agitation against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws and demanded a rollback of the contentious legislations.

The mahapanchayat, held at Delanpur in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, was also attended by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU Haryana) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Congress leader and Bharat Krishak Samaj president Arun Yadav, among others.

Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, had organised the gathering of farmers but he did speak at the event.

Talking to reporters before the mahapanchayat, the Congress veteran said the event was apolitical in nature.

''We are extending support to the Sanyukta Ekta Manch that is spearheading the agitation in the country against the anti-farmer laws. The Congress party has opposed these laws in Parliament and outside, Singh said.

Besides, we distributed pamphlets (at the event) issued by state Congress president Kamal Nath against these laws to educate farmers on the issue, he said.

Such kisan mahapanchayats are being supported by all those who are opposing the laws enacted in September last year, said the Congress leader, who was not present on the dais.

Speakers at the event extended support to the ongoing farmer agitation and demanded a repeal of the contentious laws that seek to encourage private trade, contract farming and remove stock limit on foodgrains.

Addressing the mahapanchayat, Chaduni alleged that under the new agri laws, crops of foreign countries will be sold in the country at the cost of Indian farmers' produce.

''Farmers will be compelled to sell their land if these laws are implemented as they wont be able to get remunerative price for their produce under them, he said.

This is a fight between the people of the country and corporates,'' Chaduni said.

Congress leader Yadav, talking to reporters, said We will fight against these black laws till they are taken back by the central government.'' It (the mahapanchayat) was an apolitical event and is being supported by people. Farmers have been agitating for the last 90 days (outside Delhi), but nothing has happened.

''A meeting is being organised at Sheopur (in MP) on March 8 and it will be attended by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran Khan lashes out at Opposition for making mockery of democracy

Under mounting pressure to resign, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lashed out at the grand Opposition alliance for making a mockery of democracy and said that he will never let the corrupt off the hook.Khan made the remarks d...

Wipro to buy Capco for $1.45 bln; biggest buyout to become 'bolder' company

Set to be its biggest ever buyout, Wipro will acquire London-headquartered Capco in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal as the Indian IT major seeks to become a bolder and ambitious company as well as rake in higher revenues from b...

Nasscom unveils second edition of mentoring programme to promote Indian deep-tech cos

Industry body Nasscom on Thursday unveiled Deep Tech Club DTC 2.0 - the second edition of its mentoring programme for promoting Indian DeepTech products.DTC finds startups that are enabled by artificial intelligence, machine learning ML, AR...

Indian women's hockey team end Germany tour with 1-2 defeat

Indian womens hockey team concluded their tour of Germany with a 1-2 defeat here in the fourth and final match in Dusseldorf on Thursday. Naomi Heyn 29 Charlotte Stapenhorst 37 scored for the World No. 3 side but Lalremsiami 51 pulled one b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021