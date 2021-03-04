Left Menu

Cong workers burn effigies of Centre, MP govt over fuel prices

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Thursday took out a mock funeral procession of the Centre and the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to protest the rising prices of petrol, diesel and other commodities.

Effigies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state were taken out in a procession by Congress workers from College Chowk to Shilpi Chowk here, where they were torched, the party's Rewa district vice-president, Deepak Singh, said.

He said enroute to Shilpi Chowk, a Congress delegation went to the Divisional Commissioners office and handed him a memorandum, addressed to the President, seeking a reduction in the prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

Meanwhile, MP Petrol Pump Owners Association secretary Nakul Sharma said 'Power' petrol (premium brand) of a leading oil marketing firm was now selling at Rs 102.82 a litre in Bhopal.

The regular petrol was retailing at Rs 99.91 and diesel at Rs 89.71 per litre in the state capital, he said.

Around ten days ago, the price of regular petrol consumed by the masses had crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Anuppur town of Madhya Pradesh.

