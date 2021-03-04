Left Menu

OPEC+ broadly extends oil cuts into April, sources say

OPEC and its allies agreed to extend oil cuts by one month into April, giving small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, sources said after deciding that demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price rally. Two OPEC+ told Reuters that OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia had also offered to extend its voluntary oil production cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by one month into April.

OPEC+ broadly extends oil cuts into April, sources say
Two OPEC+ told Reuters that OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia had also offered to extend its voluntary oil production cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by one month into April. The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels.

OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic. As of March, it is still withholding around 7 million bpd, about 7% of world demand. The voluntary Saudi cut brings the total to about 8 million bpd. Both Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, lynchpins in the OPEC+ group, had called for caution when the meeting opened on Thursday.

"The uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery has not receded," the Saudi minister said. "At the risk of sounding like a stuck record, I would once again urge caution and vigilance." Russia's Novak echoed those comments saying the oil market had not fully recovery and new coronavirus infections were still creating uncertainty.

OPEC+ sources said Russia has been allowed to raise production by 130,000 bpd in April and Kazakhstan by another 20,000 bpd. Russia has been insisting on raising output to avoid prices spiking any further and lending support to shale oil output from the United States, which is not part of OPEC+.

But in February Moscow failed to raise output, despite being allowed to do so by OPEC+, because harsh winter weather hit its production at mature fields. Novak said Moscow needed extra barrels to meet recovering demand at home.

